Play School's Simon Burke quit acting to be a carer. Then a new job led him to the love of his life.

When we think about the children's shows that shaped us, many stand out. But perhaps none have had the impact quite like ABC's Play School.
The kids' variety show has been on air since 1966 and in that time we've seen wonderful presenters shine on screen, and take kids of all ages on adventures with Jemima, Big and Little Ted, and Humpty Dumpty in tow.
For young viewers across each generation, the Play School presenters became familiar faces — and while the name Simon Burke might not immediately jog your memory, his picture probably will.