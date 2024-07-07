Play School's Simon Burke quit acting to be a carer. Then a new job led him to the love of his life.

A regular presenter on the program from 1988, Burke was a cheeky, affable host who clearly had a knack for shining in front of the camera. By 1996 he was ready to spread his wings in search of a big time career on the stage and so he headed for London's West End.

His dreams were coming true when he was cast in A Little Night Music at the National Theatre starring opposite the great Dame Judi Dench. Everything was falling into place when tragedy struck in the form of a call from home: his father had been diagnosed with cancer and had been given a few months to live.

His dreams would have to wait; his family needed him.

Upon his return, Burke was itching to get back to the stage, to the work that he loved so much. But in the end he decided to stay put in Australia.

"It sounds harsh, but when I saw him I remember saying that I had to get back to London," he said in an interview with Stellar. "Then I realised, no, you can't do that. We weren't terribly close, but I let the opportunity go to spend time with him. As it turned out, he lived another three or four years. But life took a very different turn because of that."

