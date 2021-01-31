Working together on E Street and 3 kids: Inside Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg's 29 year marriage.

The Mentalist star Simon Baker and Rebecca Rigg have separated after almost 30 years of marriage.
The Aussie actors announced their split on Saturday in a joint statement obtained by People.
"We remain close friends and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives," they wrote in a statement.
According to Fox News, the couple had quietly separated in April last year.
The pair first met on a blind date in the 90s and went on to work together on Aussie soap E Street.
Throughout their 29 years of marriage, Barker and Rigg have kept their relationship relatively private.
Here's everything we know about the couple and their family life.
A blind date and working together on E Street.
Baker and Rigg first met on a blind date in 1991. The couple later showcased their chemistry on-screen when they worked alongside eachother on E Street.
Baker joined the show in its final year as the much loved Constable Sam Farrell, while Rigg played Nurse Amy.