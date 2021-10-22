When Daniel Johns was 17, middle-aged women would sneak back stage just to see him.

At just 15 years old, Daniel Johns was the face of one of Australia's biggest bands.

After starting Silverchair with his school friends, Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou, the trio from suburban Newcastle skyrocketed to worldwide fame as their debut album, Frogstomp, dominated the charts.

Within just months of the release of Frogstomp, Silverchair were supporting the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

"I remember that being unbelievable," Johns shared on the new Spotify original podcast Who is Daniel Johns?

"The year before we were playing taverns in Newcastle, and now we were playing Madison Square Garden. It was like, 'How are we even here?'"

But before long, Johns discovered the price of fame.

While performing both within Australia and internationally, Silverchair were incredibly popular among teenagers.

"Especially with Daniel, that was where the hysteria was really in danger of disintegrating into a riot," Magic Dirt front woman Adalita Srsen recalled on the podcast.

"All the hysterical fans wanted to touch him, grab a piece of him."

But that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking on the first episode of the new podcast, Johns' former manager, John Watson, recalled a number of troubling stories from the height of Silverchair's fame.

Daniel Johns, Chris Joanngu, and Ben Gillies in 1996. Image: Getty.