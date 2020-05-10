'It's no longer catching up after months apart.' The sweet silver linings of self-isolation.

The emotional modulations of COVID-19 have left me a little tired.

Oscillating between profound gratitude for what I have and small melancholies for what is missing, the fluctuations are real and constant. The full spectrum of what it is to be human, often grazed over in the busyness of doing, has come barrelling out of its kennel like a snapping dog that has burst its leash.

The highs and the lows, usually swept up in the current of checklists and appointments and deadlines and planning, have been peeking their shining heads above the parapet. My friends and I have been talking about the things we’ve learnt from this period of uncertainty.

One mentioned she had realised how little she needed to be happy. Another laughed and said he had enough jeans to last him 10 years of wearing; that the scales of materialism had fallen from his eyes in an extended period of Uggs and tracksuit pants. Another said she had understood fully the lament that nature does the dealing and the healing.

A dear friend of mine, the most ambitious person I know, said she felt content for the first time in a decade, the burning fire of her ambition at last tempered by the sweet, holy gratitude that she had a job among a growing circle of friends losing theirs. Every single person I have spoken to, when we rootle around in the details for long enough, has come out grasping a silver lining that seems altogether worth it.

We came back to Tamworth to get married and now, two months later, we’re still here. Our wedding was slashed from 180 to a handful, our back paddock serving as our chapel. But we still managed to tie the knot on a windy mid-week afternoon.