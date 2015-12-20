You know that time you dropped your phone in the toilet bowl, or beer mug, or bucket filled with water and you tried everything to save it, but it flooded and died?

That sad phone death could’ve been avoided if you had kept all of your silica gel packets.

These ones:

Guys, don't throw your silica packets out because they can do so many lifesaving things.

Number 1 being they can save a drenched phone.

Silica gel is a desiccant that controls humidity. It has chemicals that absorb moisture really well. Therefore they can be a great substitute for rice when you're trying to save a sopping wet phone.

2. They keep photos safe.

If you decide to print off your photos instead of just storing them on Instagram or Facebook then you'll want them to last forever. If you put photos in a scrapbook or photo album, put silica packets between the page to ensure no moisture gets in to ruin your precious memories.