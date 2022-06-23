"There's no privacy": 6 signs you're in an 'enmeshed relationship', and what this means.

How close are you with your partner? Like close, close?

For example, do you share the same group of friends? Do you have this weird thing where you can 'feel' each other's emotions as if they're your own? Do you feel uncomfortable making a decision without them there? Or hate spending time apart?

While there's absolutely nothing wrong with being a loving, supportive partner, experts say that there's a line between being caring or loyal, and being part of an unhealthy 'enmeshed' relationship.

Because when this line is crossed, things can get... tricky. There can end up being a lot of frustration, resentment, and dissatisfaction.

So how do you know if the love you have for your partner is 'normal', or a sign of co-dependency? And what can you do about it? We spoke to Lysn psychologist Bethany Howsley to understand more.

What does an enmeshed relationship mean?

First off, let's break down exactly what the term 'enmeshment' means, shall we?

According to Howsley, it describes a relationship between two or more people where there is a lack of, or unclear, personal boundaries. So, basically we're talking about codependency.

And it doesn't strictly relate to romantic relationships, either. Enmeshment can occur between parents and children, siblings, or several family members together.

"There can often be spoken or unspoken expectations whereby individuals are expected to think, feel, and behave in certain unified ways," she explains.

"When enmeshment exists, individuals are emotionally ‘fused’ together in an unhealthy way. There is a lack of clear separation from where one person starts and the other person ends."

When this happens, Howsley said it becomes really difficult for people to experience true independence and permission to form their own ideas, opinions, and beliefs and to act from their authentic self.

What are some of the signs you're in an enmeshed relationship?

The thing is, it's really easy to mistake enmeshment for love and support. So, there are a few important red flags you have to look out for.

"There are several behaviours which may indicate that you are in an enmeshed relationship or grew up in an enmeshed family environment," adds Howsley.

Some of these signs may include: