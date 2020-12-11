"You feel like your worst self." 8 signs that your relationship isn't working.

The lust-filled beginning of a relationship hides so many of people’s qualities.

Sometimes they’re good, like your partner’s undying love for animals. But other times, they’re what keeps your relationship from lasting in the long-run.

When those less-than-stellar signs begin to pop up, they’re hard to act upon.

Your commitment to the relationship can make you think things are fixable, and, sometimes, that’s the case. But other times, your mental health and well-being are being hurt too much.

I’ve watched several of my relationships turn from sweet to sour in a matter of months.

But instead of letting those signs guide me to the inevitable, I let the relationship drag out until I was the one dumped and heartbroken.

So what are these signs that could help you avoid spending more time in a relationship that isn’t working anymore? Here they are:

Your partner suddenly stops communicating with you.

In university, I dated a man who had a giant ego, made bigger by the fact he worked as an underwear model.

Our communication was okay initially, but as our relationship progressed, he retreated into tactics that maintained he was always right.

Communication is more complex than someone giving you the silent treatment. It’s the moments when you bring up an issue and they maintain everything is fine. The times when you’re talking to your partner, and they’re too glued to their phone to have caught a word you said.

You may be thinking, "This is a fixable issue," and I’d applaud your positivity. Yes, communication problems can be solved. But they need two people willing to come to a solution, not just one person.

Your partner disrespects you often.

The respect dilemma is two-fold because when someone doesn’t respect you, it’s hard to respect them. How can you go on to have a healthy relationship with someone you don’t respect?