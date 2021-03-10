From painful sex to tampon troubles: 5 signs you might have a tilted uterus.

Wanna hear a fun fact? Course you do. Get this: Your uterus usually falls into one of two categories based on its position: an anteverted uterus and a retroverted uterus.

Weird, right?

Did you know this? Or did we all just happened to miss that biology class?

While the former is the most common (around 80 per cent of people have an anterverted uterus), a retroverted or 'tilted' uterus is not exactly an uncommon thing.

So, how do you know what position your uterus is? And why do I need to know this?

Well, it's not really something that you HAVE to know - cause the majority of women with a tilted uterus will not have problems. But a titled uterus can be associated with some specific symptoms, and some of these can become pretty bothersome (lookin' at you painful sex).

To give you a rundown, we've pulled together some of the most common signs of a tilted uterus and what this might mean for you. If any of these sound familiar, it's obviously best to check in with a gynecologist, mmmkay?

Alrighty, let's get to it.

Hold up. What exactly is a tilted uterus?

Oh! Yes. Good call. It's probably best to touch on what a titled uterus is first, huh?

Okay, here we go. Also known as a retroverted or tipped uterus, a tilted uterus usually tips backward at the cervix instead of forward.

Following?

While it might sound 10/10 scary (um... pls explain why are my organs tilted), it's actually pretty common - so don't be alarmed.

Just to give you an idea, though, around one in five women (about 20 per cent) have a uterus that tilts backwards at the cervix towards the spine.

