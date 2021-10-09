"You want to change them." The 5 signs that the person you’re with isn’t the one.

I’m one of those people that believes in soulmates.

I think there’s a perfect match for every one of us. However, I also believe there are other people you can be compatible with, and you can still have a great relationship with them.

It’s easy to fall in love with someone and feel like they’re "the one." You may end up liking them so much that you end up bypassing little things that you know deep down bother you.

Watch: We share our relationship deal breakers. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

For example, my first boyfriend was Muslim.

I’m Christian, and at the time, I chose to bypass the fact that we would never work because of how much I cared for him. I thought he was "the one" because of other personality traits that clicked with mine.

The problem is that eventually, that hot and passionate love you feel for someone simmers down, and all of those things you bypassed initially start to resurface and cause problems.

These things aren’t always immediate, and in some cases, it takes months — maybe even years for you to acknowledge them.

It’s always better to do it sooner rather than later. I prolonged my relationship for much longer than I should have, and in the end, I hurt the other individual, and I wasted a lot of time.

With that being said, here are five signs that the person you’re with isn’t the one.

You can’t see yourself with them forever.

You might be extremely happy with whoever you’re with right now, but that’s not a sign that they’re the person you’re meant to be with forever.

I’ve dated guys that made me happy at that moment, but at the end of the day, a small part of me just knew it wasn’t the right fit.

Usually, your gut instinct is right, and you choose not to listen because you think to yourself, "There’s no harm in having a little bit of fun right now."

What if the other individual does see a future with you? What if they dream about having you at their side forever?