I have a friend… let’s call her Sally. Sally is your normal 23-year-old millennial girl. She Instagrams her brunch, boomerangs Saturday night drinks with the gals, enjoys posting bangin’ outfit shots and indulges in the occasional drunk Instagram Stories marathon.
Yet somehow while I’m sitting at my 400 measly Instagram followers, Sally has muscled up 25.3k in seemingly adoring fans.
To my general knowledge she does not moonlight as an Instagram celebrity, nor do her posts boast much engagement in the way of comments and likes.
And that’s because dear Sally, love her to pieces, heart on hand, has probably bought the majority of her followers, something that you, if you want, can do too. While prices do differ, you can increase your Instafan-base by 5000 followers for just $40 from websites like Social Envy, Instafypro, and Buzzoid.
However, it’s not just the friend that’s a bit over-attached to their social media that’s guilty of doing the sneaky sneak, but ‘professional influencers’ too have been caught red-handed, and these are the tell-tale signs to look out for.
1. The ratio of 'followers' to 'likes.'
This is the number one tell-tale sign. If their follower count boast figures in the thousands, yet they only get a couple of dozen likes per post, you can bet that most of these are 'dead accounts,' aka profiles that were created and then swiftly abandoned.