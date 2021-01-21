Netflix's twisty new psychological thriller Sightless, explained.

Content warning: This post contains MANY spoilers for Sightless. Read on at your own risk.

There's something so satisfying about watching a carefully constructed psychological thriller and then looking back over the clues the writer cleverly laid out for you.

Netflix's new psychological thriller, Sightless, follows the story of Ellen Ashland (played by Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch), a former famous violinist who loses her sight when she is brutally attacked in a car park one night. Her attacker is wearing a mask and has long hair but Ellen tells the detective the attacker "felt like a man".

After waking up in the hospital, Ellen talks to her brother on the phone who tells her he has organised an apartment close to the city centre for her to live in, and a carer who specialises in helping people like her who are 'adjusting to their new lifestyle'.

Watch the trailer for Netflix's Sightless. Post continues below.



Video via

The next day, Ellen wakes up in her new apartment and meets her new carer Clayton. She has no memory of the trip home from the hospital, which Clayton explains away by saying that the painkillers she's taking would 'kick a linebacker's ass'. This is the first clue that something isn't right, surely if you travelled in the back of a town car from the hospital to your new apartment you would at least have a vague memory of it.

Clayton explains the layout of the apartment to Ellen and shows her the phone and explains that if she dials 11, she'll get the building's security office and if she dials 22, she'll reach his mobile number.

The next day, Clayton brings Ellen a pet budgie in a cage. When she asks him what colour it is, he tells her it's baby blue - the budgie immediately changes colour from green to blue. Another clue - if the budgie could change colour, maybe everything we're seeing is an illusion.

Clayton tells Ellen he became a carer because his mother was sick when he was growing up. He doesn't have to work because he has an inheritance but he sees this as a way of giving back. Ellen tells Clayton that her ex-husband is in prison for fraud and that her attack might be linked to his crimes.

One night Ellen believes there's someone in her apartment so she tries to call the security office but no one answers. Clayton answers straightaway when she dials 22. Another clue.

One day Ellen notices that when she stands next to one of her windows, she can hear the noise from the busy street below, but when she stands near another window, she can't hear anything. Another clue. They're stacking up here!