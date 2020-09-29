15 women share their side hustles and how much money they actually make from them.

Ah yes, the side hustle.

It's safe to say there are millions of people who are looking to diversify their streams of income right now, in light of... 2020.

For many Australians, side hustles are the perfect avenue to become preoccupied with your passion and earn money while doing it.

They can also be as time-consuming as they can be rewarding; as fulfilling as they can be draining.

Here, we asked 15 women to tell us about their side hustle, how long they spend on it, and how much they earn from it. And don't worry - this is a multi-level marketing (MLM) free space.

Here's what the women said.

1. Jo, freelance copy writer.

I'm a freelance copy and content writer, juggling freelance life with a full-time job. I spend 10-15 hours per week on Hola Creative. I launched in May 2020, and my net income has been $4100.

2. Vanessa, hamper maker.

I work full time as an Operations Manager in retail and during the evenings and weekends I run a small business called UniQ Hampers. We sell online and offer a wide range of gift hampers for everyone and for all sorts of occasions - we even have a hamper for break-ups! Initially, I spent a lot of time on it, but now that all the hampers are created, I just come up with social media content, and posting out the hampers, so about two-three hours a night on average.

Money wise, it can be really hit and miss. We sometimes can make $1000 in a week and other times $0. Our average is probably about $200 - I know it isn’t a lot but every bit helps!