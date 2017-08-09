Eliminated Survivor contestants face a rather gross problem once out of the competition.

If I may speak candidly, the Samoan Island on which this season’s Survivor Australia contestants are battling it out is up there with the places on earth I’d least like to be.
There’s no food. No shelter. And definitely no filtered water tap. Essentially, the 22 Survivors are living off fear induced adrenaline and trust issues.
So one would assume getting booted off that godforsaken hell hole would see the suffering come to an end… right?
WRONG, because turns out some ~issues~ are following them off the island. And by issues, we mean serious stomach problems.
