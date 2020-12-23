As we limp, battered and emotionally bruised, toward the end of 2020, let us remember the good things this year has brought us.

Harvey Weinstein going to prison.

Jared Leto spending 12 days blissfully unaware about the pandemic because he was silently meditating in the desert.

Kamala Harris.

Carol Baskin cutting a (leopard print) rug on Dancing With The Stars USA.

Still Kamala Harris.

And lastly, the subject of this humble ode: the 'Siblings or Dating' Instagram account.

Watch: Horoscopes go dating. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

The premise is simple.

Distract the population from this fever dream of a year by offering photographs of pairs of strikingly similar-looking people.

Pose the question: Are these folk biological siblings, or do they kiss on the mouth?

Dozens of minutes can then be lost in forensic analysis of eye and mouth shape, bone structure, hand placement, body language, etc. etc., until you swipe left to find out just how wrong you are.

Examples: