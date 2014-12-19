Madonna has everyone talking again, but the chatter ain’t great.

The 56-year-old singer took to social media this week to blast the hackers who leaked unreleased tracks from her upcoming album. Because that’s the worst thing that can ever happen to an ar-ti-ste, apparently.

Madge’s fans are, understandably, less than impressed. Via Instagram.

Madge took to her Instagram account to channel her rage. And boy was she pissed.

“This is artistic rape!! These are early leaked demos, half of which won’t even made it on my album,” she wrote in a post that has since been taken down.

“The other half have changed and evolved. This is a form of terrorism. Wtf!!!!! Why do people want to destroy artistic process??? Why steal? Why not give me the opportunity to finish and give you my very best?”

Rape.

Terrorism.

We think not. Not cool Madge, really, really not cool.

Hours later Madonna took to Insta-world once more, posting a picture with a much less offensive caption:

“Thank you for not listening! Thank you for your loyalty! Thank you for waiting and if you have heard please know they are unfinished demos stolen long ago and not ready to be presented to the world.”

Among the leaked singles was a song rumoured to be a contender for the singer’s next hit single. With lyrics like these – B*tch I’m Madonna, Living for Love, Unapologetic B*tch – it sure would’ve made headlines.

Madonna baring it all for Interview.

During her four decades in the music industry Madge has made it known that she’s not afraid of causing a stir. Most recently, the mother of four bared her breasts for a spread in Interview magazine.

And while we’re all for Madge doing whatever she likes with her body, there’s really no excuse for comparing internet hacking to terrorism or rape.

Newsflash Madge: This is NOT rape. This is NOT terrorism. So please just stop.

Flick through to catch a glimpse of Madonna over the course her career…

Via @madonna Instagram

Madonna performs at the Super Bowl.

In her 'Music' video

Madonna performing live on the opening night of her 2008 Sticky & Sweet tour

A leather-clad Madonna during the the Erotica album tour.