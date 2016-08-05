It’s the perfect time of the year to cuddle up in bed, with nothing but your laptop and preferably a small animal of some kind, and watch hours upon hours of bingeable TV shows.

‘But, what should I be watching?’ we hear you ask. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

The TV gods are aware of the crappy weather and lethargy plaguing us all, so they’ve sent us not only some gripping new television to get us through the hard times, but also a bunch of great TV to look forward to.

Here’s our comprehensive list of the seven shows you need to be watching.

1. The Hills: That Was Then, This Is Now.

If you didn’t already feel old AF, you will upon hearing it’s been ten years since Lauren, Lo, Heidi, Whitney, Audrina and a whole cast of other blonde, obscenely attractive women from LA graced our screens.

To celebrate, MTV have given us a much-needed reunion special to answer all our burning questions.

It airs August 7 in Australia on MTV, but in the meantime, you can always check out Speidi's bizarre Twitter reactions, including Spencer-Crystal-Collector-Pratt's comment that he would "rather do homework than watch #TheHills special tonight [and] I HATE homework", or a deleted scene from the show featuring a not-yet-famous Kim Kardashian.

2. Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

The long awaited return of Gilmore Girls is coming in November, with four 90 minute episodes themed as summer, autumn, winter and spring.

Having wrapped eight years ago after seven seasons, the show, which also starred Alexis Bledel, Melissa McCarthy, John Hamm, Jane Lynch and Adam Brody, announced it would be returning to Netflix for one more season in 2015.

Just last week, the show released a sneak peak of what's to come, with a clip of Rory and Lorelai discussing Amy Schumer and John Oliver.

According to Rory, Amy Schumer would not be a fan of Lorelai. Because Lorelai doesn't do water sports, and every time she sees Schumer in a magazine, she's always doing water sports.

Obviously.

3. Stranger Things.

If you've spoken to literally any living, breathing person in the last few weeks, you've probably heard about Stranger Things.

It takes place in 1983 in Indiana, and kicks off with 12-year-old Will Byers being followed home one night by a terrifying monster.