"Sorry, Selling Sunset." The 7 best real estate reality TV shows of all time, ranked.

Look, we can't all afford million-dollar beach houses in The Hamptons. Obviously.

But there are small ways that we can improve our own homes.

Netflix's Stay Here focuses on home improvements, showcasing how rooms or homes can be transformed into short-term rental homes.

Even if you don't want to launch your very own Airbnb, the series is full of creative tips and tricks from designer Genevieve Gorder and real-estate expert Peter Lorimer.

Plus, each episode of the series takes viewers to a different home in the United States. There's a houseboat in Seattle, an old school firehouse in Washington D.C., and a brownstone in Brooklyn, to name a few.

Although Stay Here doesn't have the same kind of drama as Million Dollar Listing or Selling Sunset, it's an easy weekend watch.

All eight episodes of Stay Here are available to watch on Netflix.

5. Grand Designs Australia.

Hosted by leading Australian architect Peter Maddison, Grand Designs Australia follows Australians as they attempt to build custom-designed and unique homes.

From a 150-year-old church to modern terraces, the series is chock full of home inspiration.

Plus, it'll make you feel like playing The Sims. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Grand Designs Australia is available to watch on Foxtel Now and ABC iview.

4. House Hunters International.

We can't exactly go overseas right now. But we can dream, right?

House Hunters International follows individuals, couples and families as they relocate to a new country from the United States or Canada.

In each episode of the series, the buyers look at three potential houses to buy or rent, before choosing one at the end of the episode. The series also revisits the buyers in their new home afterwards to see what their new life is like.

But there's a small catch.

Although House Hunters International is considered a reality show, producers actually usually recruit buyers who are already in escrow on a property.

Despite the ~scandal~ surrounding the show, House Hunters International is a fun way to see different cities all around the world.