Just finished Presumed Innocent? Here are 7 courtroom thrillers to watch next.

If you've just binge-watched the intense courtroom drama series Presumed Innocent series starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga, let's be honest, you're probably still reeling.

(And if you haven't seen the modern adaptation of Scott Turow's bestselling 1987 novel , go and watch it. Like, now.)

Presumed Innocent follows prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal) as he becomes entangled in a complex murder trial involving his colleague and former lover, Carolyn Polhemus (Renate Reinsve). As the investigation unfolds, Sabich finds himself not only leading the case, but eventually becoming the prime suspect. And you can kind of see how that would lead to psychological drama, right? Yikes.

So if you've binge-watched this drama and you need more legal suspense in your life, we've got you. Here are thrillers that'll keep you glued to your screen.

The Lincoln Lawyer.

The Lincoln Lawyer. Image: Netflix.