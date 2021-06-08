8 more true crime stories to watch after Netflix's Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is one of the most popular movies on Netflix right now.

The movie, which was originally premiered on Lifetime in the United States in 2018, recounts the true story of Lisa McVey, who was held captive by serial killer Bobby Joe Long for 26 hours in 1984.

Starring Canadian actor Katie Douglas, Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey follows the teenager's harrowing ordeal and the ensuing hunt for her kidnapper.

Since the movie's release on Netflix earlier this month, viewers worldwide have described the film as "heart wrenching" and "unimaginable", while others have expressed shock at the "sickening" true story behind the film.

Amid the immense popularity of the film, we decided to compile a list of eight more series based on true stories to watch after Netflix's Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

Dirty John

