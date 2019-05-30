Search
Showpo bridal is here and there are 8 wedding dresses under $350.

Aussie online retailer Showpo has realised weddings are bloody expensive.

They’re not wrong. In 2019, the average couple is investing $31, 368 (!) on their wedding, The Easy Weddings Survey reports. Oh, and buying your wedding dress? Yeah, that’ll cost you around 10 per cent of that budget…Which for the ‘average’ bride is $2,500.

Side note – we asked the people how much money they think is acceptable to spend on a wedding dress and the answers might surprise you. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

So, in the spirit of spending your hard-earned cash on the fun wedding things (like good food, booze and a DJ that’ll play all the tunes), Showpo founder and CEO Jane Lu decided to launch Showpo’s first ever Bridal Collection.

The Showpo Bridal Collection will be available to purchase online from 10am on Thursday May 29 and is all about making it easier and more affordable for brides to plan their dream wedding day. That means no more having to choose between the flowers and the nice sparkling wine and the honeymoon, and a dress that lives up to whatever you always thought you’d wear on your big day.

There are eight (yes, EIGHT) wedding gowns to choose from, available in sizes 4-20 and ranging in price from $199.95 to $349.95. And paying under $200 bucks for a decent wedding dress (a.k.a one that doesn’t look like it’ll catch on fire when you walk past the candle centrepieces) is pretty much unheard of in the wedding industry.

showpo-bridal-gown
We got a preview of the Showpo Bridal Collection and it's stunning. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
showpo bridal
You'll see plenty of lace, for a quarter of the normal price tag. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
How beautiful is this detailing? Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
THESE BUTTONS. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
showpo-bridal-wedding-gown
This could be a great modern bridal gown, or a hens party outfit./ Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
Showpo are also doing really affordable bridal accessories. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.
showpo-bridal-belts
These belts could easily take a gown from ceremony to reception. Image: Supplied/Amy Clark.

Having previewed all eight gowns in person, we can vouch for quality and fabrics. No, these dresses aren't $10,000 silk clouds, but they do feel far more expensive than their affordable price tags.

Each dress in the range has its own unique design features to help capture many different bridal styles. For example, The Vow For Life Gown ($199.95) has a classic, timeless mermaid shape and sweetheart neckline made from a slightly thicker, silky white fabric, while The Sweet Innocence Gown ($349.95) and The Put A Ring On It Gown ($249.95) designs are more structured and sophisticated. A bit bougie, if you will (you can check out all the pictures below).

There's also a lot of lace and beading too, which goes to show you don't have to take out a loan to get the intricate look of finer detailing. There are also options for more relaxed brides and beach weddings, and even a midi-length gown for a contemporary look or a great reception dress.

And just to make life even easier, you'll also find a great range of accessories - think drop pearl earrings, embellished belts and clutches, and a veil under $50 - and bridesmaid outfit options.

Enough chat, here's a bunch more images from the Showpo Bridal Collection.

Showpo Wedding Dresses.

The Vows For Life Gown, $199.95.

showpo bridal the-vow-for-life-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
The Fall In Deep Gown, $199.95.

showpo bridal the-fall-in-deep-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
The Forever Gown, $249.95.

showpo bridal the-forever-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

The Put A Ring On It Gown, $249.95.

showpo bridal the-put-a-ring-on-it-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

The Everlasting Gown, $249.95.

showpo bridal the-everlasting-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
The Let’s Get Married Gown, $299.95.

showpo bridal the-lets-get-married-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
The This I Love Gown, $299.95.

showpo bridal the-this-is-love-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

The Sweet Innocence Gown, $349.95.

showpo bridal the-sweet-innocent-gown
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Showpo-Bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

Showpo Wedding accessories and veils.

Never Ending Clutch in Silver, $69.95.

showpo bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

Love Fool Clutch in Pearl, $69.95.

showpo bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Hearts Collide Veil, $49.95.

showpo bridal
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

Say The Word Veil In White With Pearl Embellishment, $59.95.

showpo-bridal-veil
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
Feel The Love Veil In White, $49.95.

showpo-wedding-veil
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

Take My Breath Away Belt In Silver, $29.95.

showpo-bridal-belt
Image: Supplied/Showpo.
End Credits Barette In Silver Diamonte, $12.95.

showpo-bridal-hair-slide
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

You And I Hair Piece In Gold, $39.95.

showpo-bridal-headpiece
Image: Supplied/Showpo.

You can see and shop the whole Showpo Bridal Collection here.

How much do you think is a reasonable amount of money to spend on a wedding dress? Tell us in the comments!

Planning a wedding? We've got a podcast that can help with that and it's called Hitched. Get it in your ears below.

