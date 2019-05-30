Aussie online retailer Showpo has realised weddings are bloody expensive.

They’re not wrong. In 2019, the average couple is investing $31, 368 (!) on their wedding, The Easy Weddings Survey reports. Oh, and buying your wedding dress? Yeah, that’ll cost you around 10 per cent of that budget…Which for the ‘average’ bride is $2,500.

So, in the spirit of spending your hard-earned cash on the fun wedding things (like good food, booze and a DJ that’ll play all the tunes), Showpo founder and CEO Jane Lu decided to launch Showpo’s first ever Bridal Collection.

The Showpo Bridal Collection will be available to purchase online from 10am on Thursday May 29 and is all about making it easier and more affordable for brides to plan their dream wedding day. That means no more having to choose between the flowers and the nice sparkling wine and the honeymoon, and a dress that lives up to whatever you always thought you’d wear on your big day.

There are eight (yes, EIGHT) wedding gowns to choose from, available in sizes 4-20 and ranging in price from $199.95 to $349.95. And paying under $200 bucks for a decent wedding dress (a.k.a one that doesn’t look like it’ll catch on fire when you walk past the candle centrepieces) is pretty much unheard of in the wedding industry.