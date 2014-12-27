The 5 benefits of showering with your partner.

Images: iStock

With the hectic way the world is today, it is unusual to get in the occasional forget me not, much less a romantic encounter with your partner. It is important to connect with your partner at least once a day why not while wet?

Showering is my favourite part of the day; you wash away all your troubles and then you become good as new. Sometimes we become so caught up in our lives that we forget about our relationships, as much as we love the person we are with intimacy usually comes in at the bottom of the list.

Making that one part of your daily routine together time could make a whole world of difference.

1. It relieves stress.

Showering can help people to feel better; the warm, soothing water and the friendly smile of your partner can do wonders for relieving stress levels.

2. It’s romantic.

There is nothing more romantic that being all wet and steamy with the person you love. You grace each other with your touch moving back and forth for your turn under the shower head. Hugging under the stream, or a little kiss to let your significant other know you care. The good thing about a shower is that it is flexible it can be an intimate act or just a few minutes of bonding under hot water.

3. Getting your back washed

There is nothing more annoying than being unable to reach your back to give it a good scrub. This is where your partner comes in and makes getting your back washed so much easier.

4. You will feel sexy.

No one can make you feel more attractive than your partner. They don’t care that you gained a few pounds or that you have a little cellulite on your tush, all that they care about is that you are with them, you are naked, and they think you are the most amazing person on earth.

5. You'll conserve water.

What better way to be a little more eco-friendly than to shower with your partner and save a whole shower's worth of water a day?

Do you shower with your partner?

