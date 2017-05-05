The fine line between freedom and control that comes with giving your wife an 'allowance'.

“Accountant to the stars” Anthony Bell and his estranged wife, former television presenter Kelly Landry, were in a Sydney court this week to give evidence over an apprehended violence order.

Landry, 37, is seeking the final AVO against Bell, 46, after an interim order was granted earlier this year.

The hearing at Downing Centre Courts covered allegations of an “odd” relationship between Bell and Channel Nine television star Erin Molan and allegations of Bell and Landry “wrestling” over a mobile phone.

Landry, Bell and acquaintances testified, mobile phone text messages were presented in court, tax bills for Landry were tabled and former nannies of the once golden couple took the stand to give evidence of what life was like behind the front doors of their $12.5 million Watsons Bay home complete with its own jetty.

What was not an allegation was the “allowance” Bell paid into a credit card each week to his wife. It was $1000 and it was to cover groceries for a family of four and Landry’s expenses.

Landry accused Bell of being “financially mean” to her.

News.com reported that Landry, who travelled overseas business class twice a year, and had designer shoes, handbags and jewellery denied being a hypocrite about her claim.

“She rejected “pretty much all” of Mr Bell’s claims about the funds he provided for her,” News.com reported.

“That included $300 for groceries, to which Ms Landry said: ‘Have you ever been shopping in a supermarket in the eastern suburbs? It’s at least double’.”

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Bell paid the $1000 into a credit card each week for Landry. Not a bank account but a credit card that is monitored, can be cancelled at any moment and is not designed for cash withdrawals.

“Sergeant Nightingale [appearing for Landry] questioned whether $1000 a week was enough money to cover their household expenses in the eastern suburbs, including $300 for groceries,” The Sydney Morning Herald reported.