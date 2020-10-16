"There is continuous deliberate hurt." 5 telltale signs that your relationship is over.

Have you ever had to leave someone you loved because despite the love you had, it was a waste of time? Have you ever had your heart broken because you stayed too long and seeing your dreams in ruins was too much to take? Have you ever seen a relationship wither in front of your eyes?

I have loved someone who made my life a living hell — and I stayed and fought for him, for us, for our family — even when it was clear to everyone that we shouldn’t be together. I was blinded by the love I felt and the love he promised me.

I stayed when it hurt so much I was barely able to walk straight. I stayed when it was already impossible. I begged him to stay, and I forgave every time he wronged me. I wanted it to work — torn between reality and my dreams. I thought if I loved him enough it would solve everything.

Love can’t solve everything. It makes everything better, but it can’t make everything worth your while.

I only walked away when I was a wreck. And looking back, I know it was long overdue. I should have left at the first moment of wondering if I deserve better. I did. But I didn’t believe it. I didn’t want to believe it.

A dilemma is when you have to choose between two things without knowing which one is going to hurt you less.

It’s the impossible choice that you have to make because not choosing is already a choice in itself.

One of the biggest dilemmas in life is when to fight for something and when to walk away.

When to act or when to do nothing. When to wait and when to make a move.

There are several moments in a relationship when we need to decide whether we stay and fight for the other, for the love, for the future that we imagined for ourselves, or to walk away, let it go and find our dreams some place else, cutting our losses, grieving our future.

In a relationship, when it comes to problems, the first step is to identify them and to try to work them out.