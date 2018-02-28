10 vets share the little-known mistakes too many owners make with their pets.

As anyone with one will tell you, having a pet is very much like having a child. They demand your time, zap your savings, always do the opposite of what they’re told and are the greatest thing to happen to your life.

But whether you’re the owner of one pet or seven, sometimes you make mistakes. In a recent Reddit thread, vets shared the biggest and most common mistakes they see pet owners making and it’s eye opening.

Pin it, save it or send to a friend – this is one list you’re going to want to read later.

1. Letting them get fat.

“Obesity is one of the most common problems I see,” wrote one vet.

“Your pets depend on you and you alone to regulate the amount of food you provide to them, and thus their weight,” added another.

“Obesity affects all body systems and unfortunately will often translate to a shorter lifespan.”

2. Not taking care of their teeth.

“One of the most common things we see, and a very serious issue at that, is dental disease in pets, and often the owner has no idea that their animal’s teeth are bad at all,” wrote user series_of_adjectives.

“Dental disease affects all body systems (bacteria and dental disease go hand in hand, and those bacteria end up all throughout the body, affecting organs such as the kidneys and the heart), not to mention it flipping hurts!!”

According to the vet, just because your pet is still eating, doesn’t mean they don’t have an oral health issue.