The newest wedding dress trend is not ugly or over-the-top and actually very sensible.

Not into this? We have good news.

Gone are the days of not being able to pee on your wedding day.

The days where your heavily embellished gown weighs you down and you walk ever-so-slowly down the aisle so you don’t get caught in many, many layers of tulle.

Meringue dresses are on their way out.

Brides are ditching the traditional full-length wedding dress for a shorter, lighter frock.

Maybe it’s a reaction to lavish weddings with two gowns and walls of flowers (Kimye, we’re looking at you), but it seems some brides are opting for a more intimate ceremony, which naturally comes with the cuter, and more comfortable, short dress.

Don’t believe us. Look at these: (Post continues after gallery):

Actress Cheryl Hines
Cindy Crawford
Model Joanna Krupa wedding dress
Model Joanna Krupa
Oscar De la Renta
Rachel McAdams short wedding dress on The Vow
Blogger Rozalia Russian in a Jaton Couture dress
Blogger Rozalia Russian, who wore a short dress for her reception (but not ceremony.)
Blogger Rozalia Russian.
Vera Wang dress
Vera Wang dress
Olivia Palermo
Natalie Portman
Keira Knightley
Rita Wilson

Some want the best of both worlds: still having the big wedding with accompanying meringue dress, but changing into a shorter piece for the reception.

Some opt for a transformer dress, where the long tail can be detached to reveal a shorter dress underneath.

Either way, without the massive dress in the way, it makes for a smoother time on the dance floor.

While we’re on the topic, here are some celebrity wedding gowns:
Kim Kardashian
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie
Avril Lavigne
Chelsea Clinton
Elin Nordegren (who married Tiger Woods)
Heidi Klum
Jennifer Lopez
Jessica Simpson
Kim Kardashian
Mariah Carey
Sophia Bush

What do you think of short wedding dresses?

