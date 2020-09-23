Jack went to Shore School. Here’s what he thinks of that muck-up day checklist.

On Tuesday, news broke of a scavenger hunt designed by Year 12 students at Shore, an elite private school on Sydney’s north shore.

The document details their plans to embark on a “Triwizard Shorenament” and instructs students to form groups of five or six, before undertaking challenges around Sydney. For each task, the groups are awarded points - depending on the perceived difficulty - that range from five to 10,000. The document is available in full here.

The student-devised hunt includes the following tasks: “get with an Asian chick,” “get arrested, “spit on a homeless man,” and have “sex with a 80kg+ woman”. Some were more harmless, others are too vile to publish.

READ: "Spit on homeless man." Buried in that vile muck up day checklist, is a sad grain of truth.

Since it was first reported by Sydney Morning Herald, the scavenger hunt has been widely condemned - including by the school’s Headmaster Dr Timothy Petterson, who alerted police on Tuesday before it found its way to the media.

In light of the list, many are asking what culture exists at the school to produce teenagers who evidently believed they could get away with this behaviour.

To understand, Mamamia spoke with a former Shore boy, who recently graduated from the school. He asked to remain anonymous, so we have given him the pseudonym Jack*.

Jack says there “was a little bit of embarrassment” when he first read about the leaked muck-up list.

“It's hard to be associated with actions like that,” he explains. “As it unfolded a bit more, it became quite hard to sit there and watch our school being spoken about this way, as I didn't believe that this reflected the culture well.”

The now-University student says he doesn’t think the teenagers responsible for the list “thought [about] just how big the consequences could have been”.

“There's a lot of ignorance and they're simply doing it for a bit of a laugh and for popularity, which is tragic.”

Asked whether his own school year had a scavenger hunt, Jack says, "I believe we had one but I don't remember it at all being that bad.

"And it wasn't a compulsory thing - I'm not sure if this one was enforced. We were just told, 'if you want to do this, it's a bit of fun'. I didn't do ours and most of my friends didn't do it."

Jack insists that the muck-up list is not an accurate representation of the school he went to, which costs parents $30,000 a year in fees.

“I think there was maybe one or two individuals who would see this behaviour as funny…

“There's always going to be one or two people at every school who view actions like this as funny or humorous. But what school doesn't have a couple of students who do the wrong thing?”

Jack says the school is “absolutely not” a breeding ground for white privilege, despite the racist sentiments included in this list.

For those who say Shore is a place of privilege, his response is to “look into what Shore has done”.

“I encourage them to look into the other outputs of Shore, and not just the few individuals that cause media uproars. The sporting culture, for one, is something that is very inclusive of everyone and supportive of everyone.”