Bet you never knew what this part of the trolley was for.

In a shocking revelation that's sweeping across Australian supermarkets, shoppers are discovering a hidden feature on their trusty trolleys that's been right under their noses - or more accurately, right behind their groceries - this whole time.
It turns out that those curved metal bars on the child seat of your Coles or Woolworths trolley aren't just there to keep little ones from escaping. They're actually hooks designed to hang your shopping bags.
Yes, you read that right. Those innocuous-looking bars you've been absent-mindedly gripping while navigating the aisles are multitasking marvels. They're the unsung heroes of the supermarket world, patiently waiting for decades to fulfill their true purpose while we remained blissfully unaware.
This revelation has left many Aussie shoppers questioning their observational skills. How did we miss this? Have we been so focused on remembering our reusable bags that we forgot to actually look at the trolley?