"From The Iconic to Myer: I tried the app that gives you money back for shopping online."

Whenever I used to hear friends boasting about using ShopBack, I’d get that same jealous, out of the loop feeling I remember from high school when everyone else already seemed in love with a cool band I’d only just stumbled upon.

It was this jealousy that led me to download the ShopBack app onto my phone and start purchasing items (mostly for my new apartment which has me in a frenzy of redecorating).

All because friends kept telling me, through some act of wizardry, that with this app there was a way to go on a shopping spree that would result in money tumbling back into my account.

Ok, so it’s not exactly wizardry, but still pretty magical once you get into the swing of it.

ShopBack is the leading cashback platform in Asia Pacific and more than one million customers in Australia have now cottoned onto the app and started using it to do their online shopping.

There's a range of products including homewares, clothes, beauty, electronics, furniture and gift cards from more than 1400 brands available to shop through the app.

How it works is that ShopBack partners with the brands on their platform and when you use the app to make a purchase from one of those brands, they pay ShopBack a commission as a little thank you for setting the whole thing up.

