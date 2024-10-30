Scared of wearing leopard print? Here's how to do it in a cool way.

For a hot minute there, everyone was talking about dressing like a Sopranos character.

The "mob wife" aesthetic took over TikTok fast, with endless videos racked up on the platform devoted to channelling a rich Italian matriarch.

There were bouncy blowouts, fake fur coats, boujie accessories and an abundance of animal print. All in all, it was… a lot.

Watch: Leigh Campbell styles Mamamia's Helena using the Style Maths method.



Mamamia

In Australia we tend to favour looking "effortless", and effortless this trend was not. It was so effortful, in fact, that it disappeared as quickly as it came (turns out precisely no one has time for daily barrel curls.)

But one element of the look had legs. And it's quickly become a major breakout trend of its own. We're talking, of course, about leopard print.

Two cult leopard pieces went viral in recent months: first there was the Zara midi slip skirt, praised online for its flattering cut, which sold out almost instantly.

Then we started to see faded leopard print jeans popping up on influencers everywhere. In the UK, a pair by Marks & Spencer had a waitlist of over 12,000 people. In Australia, a similar style by local brand Lioness took off.