'Oversized tees are the key to my style. Here's where I find the best ones.'

I spent years trying to define my "off-duty" style, experimenting with different looks and silhouettes.

But it was only as I entered new motherhood that I found the hack — the go-to piece that really felt like it worked for me and my lifestyle.

I found oversized tees, and I never looked back.

I always get the most outfit compliments when I'm wearing a roomy t-shirt with one of my many pairs of loose pants and chunky flats.

Styled up with lots of gold jewellery, it's a look that just works. It feels intentional but still laid-back.

The thing is, I turned to the tees out of desperation. Truly, it was more about utility than style.

My tried and true outfit formula. Image: Instagram/@_tamaradavis_