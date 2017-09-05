The 10 best bikinis for big-busted women that won't make you look like a floating boob.

Finding a bikini you like is hard at the best of times, but it feels like even more of an impossible challenge when you’ve got big boobs.

Anything deep cut is indecent, all the “pretty” styles will cut your boobs in half making you look like you have four and just picking one off the rack based on your clothing size? Keep on dreaming.

If you do find one, prepare for it to be on the wrong side of frumpy or cost half your monthly rent.

Fortunately brands are (slowly) realising that women want a bikini that’s both supportive and stylish (shock horror!)

Here’s our round up of the best bikinis for big boobed women of all sizes.

1. ASOS FULLER BUST Sunshine Floral Print Deep Strap Crop Bikini Top $39.53 and matching high leg hipster bottoms, $27.67.

For when you don’t want a plain pair, these cheerful printed floral ones will do just nicely. The top is available from a 30DD to 38G and the crop top like fit means it’s perfect for more energetic activities. With adjustable straps and a tie front, you’ve got room to move – however I would recommend going a size up around the waist to ensure there’s ample material to cover all your bits!

Image: ASOS

2. Target Blue Fusion top, $20 and matching bottoms, $15.

Fun fact: one of the best bikinis for my E boobs I ever got cost me less than $40 from Target. Look for bra-like styles that come in cup sizes with adjustable straps and you're guaranteed success. They'll generally have at least one standout option like this each collection. The print of this one is fun, plus the matching bottoms are reversible.