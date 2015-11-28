We’ve rounded up all the latest news from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Shooting at US family planning centre.

Police have swarmed an abortion clinic in Colorado, U.S., after a gunman opened fire.

According to Sky News, three officers and several civilians have been injured in the attack, and the Colorado Springs police have said the situation remains unstable some two hours since the shooting was first reported.

‘This is an active situation,’ a police department spokeswoman, Lieutenant Catherine Buckley, told CNN.

Law enforcement are yet to confirm the gunman’s location.

Reportedly, the gunman fired shots upon entering the clinic, which was guarded by security. There is also concern that explosives may be involved.

A spokeswoman for a nearby hospital said it had received three patients from the shooting, however the nature of their conditions were not immediately provided.

According to the facility’s website, it provides abortions, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing and other family planning services.

2. Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi mistakenly tweets neo-Nazi quote.

Liberal Senator Cory Bernardi has mistakenly tweeted a quote from a neo-Nazi convicted of possessing child abuse material after believing it was a line spoken by the French philosopher, Voltaire.

https://twitter.com/corybernardi/status/668228286753804288

Twitter users were quick to point out the senator’s error – many stating the quote is from a 1993 essay ‘All America Must Know the Terror that is Upon Us’, written by American white nationalist and Holocaust denier, Kevin Strom.