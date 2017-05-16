The Australian shoe brand that offers the smallest and biggest shoe sizes around.

Shopping for shoes can be a lot like the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

Plenty are too big. Some are too small. And if your feet dare to be smaller or bigger than average, it’s very, very rare you’ll find a pair that are just right.

Knowing this feeling all too well, childhood friends Pradhima Shyamsunder and Kuppal Palaniappan set out to find the solution.

"I was 21 years old when I had the idea. I had personally struggled to find shoes for myself. It would take days of unsuccessful trips to shoe shops to find work shoes," Pradhima, now 31, told Mamamia.

"I would then find something, pay too much for it and then a couple months later it would stretch and not fit. It was painful!"

"I had been struggling to find my shoe size for many years, I would often go to the popular shoe stores to find no size 11 shoes or buy size 10 shoes and squash my feet in, much to my pain and discomfort," agrees Kuppal, 29.