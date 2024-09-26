'I've never had as many compliments as when I tried this 5-second shirt hack.'

Well, well, well, it looks like even the most basic of b**ches (me) know a thing or two when it come to putting on clothes. Who would've thought?

Let me tell you about the time I got approximately seven compliments on how I tucked in my shirt— yes you read that right, not seven compliments on the actual shirt (rude) but I was applauded on how I styled it.

My go-to look is usually the classic oversized shirt with casual pants combo. It's comfy, it's easy, you can dress it up and it's cross-seasonal.

Back in the day I would tuck the whole thing in, but the issue is that I'm not a great "tucker". My shirt would always bunch up weirdly in certain spots that you do not want your shirt to bunch up in.

Then the millennials grabbed the French-tuck in a chokehold — I was on board with this and still vibe it for oversized tees, however it doesn't work as well with a button down.

And then I met the half-tuck. The half-tuck was my best friend for a long time — I still got my long flowy shirt look but was able to also show a bit of waist (sexy). But every time I went to the bathroom, I had to re-do the tuck in front of the mirror.