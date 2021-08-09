My twins’ imaginations are big and colourful, and they love telling stories. Now there’s an audiobook they can be a part of.

"Once upon a time in the hot savanna, there lived a Daddy lion. He wanted to fill up his grumpy belly but it made him sad to eat animals, because they have feelings. But he didn’t like eating yucky green trees like the giraffes do. He kept looking for dinner. Then, he found a garden. He ate all of the fruit and vegetables, and patted his belly shouting "YIPPIE" because he didn’t have to eat another animal ever again. And that was very nice of him because the other animals could live forever. The end.”

That, my friends, is a bedtime story.

Not written by me, of course. My bedtime stories are usually a little less food-related and involve a lot more reality television contestants.

No, this story was written (and dramatically performed) by my three-year-old son, Cooper, the other night.

To celebrate the upcoming release of their new kids bedding range, Sheridan is inviting little dreamers from all over Australia to help create a children’s bedtime audiobook.

And we never, I repeat, NEVER, turn down an opportunity to fuel imagination and dreams in this household. We decided to roll up our sleeves, get our story-telling hats on, and encourage our boy-girl twin toddlers to get involved.

Here’s everything you need to know to get your family involved, too.

1. This creative initiative by Sheridan is ideal for parents who have creative kids between the ages of 3 and 10 years old.

If you’re anything like me (hello, writing to you live from a Sydney lockdown) and you’re looking for things to do with your children each and every day, add this collaborative project to the itinerary.