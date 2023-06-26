Shein hosted an influencer trip to change their narrative. It partly worked.

Several influencers are facing backlash online after attending a brand trip for Shein, the Chinese fast-fashion company known for producing thousands of garments a day and selling them for the lowest price possible.

In June, a group of content creators were flown to Guangzhou, China and invited to tour one of the factories used by the clothing giant, documenting their experience on their social media accounts.

One of them, US influencer Dani DMC, gave the brand a glowing review.

"It's hard for me to even put into words how this trip has impacted me," Carbonari wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

"I was really excited and impressed to see the working conditions."

She told her 500,000 followers how the US – and Australia and the UK – have been fed a false narrative about the brand.

"I think my biggest takeaway from this trip is to be an independent thinker, get the facts, and see it with your own two eyes," she said.

"I'm one that always likes to be open-minded and seek the truth, so I'm grateful for that about myself, and I hope the same for you."