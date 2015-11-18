Charlie Sheen's ex says he never told her he was HIV positive.

Charlie Sheen has admitted he is HIV positive.

It’s started.

The expected backlash against Charlie Sheen’s HIV announcement has begun with the first of his ex-lovers coming forward to claim that she was never informed of Sheen’s diagnosis.

Overnight the 50-year old Hollywood star confirmed he is HIV positive in a sit-down interview with Matt Lauer of US morning show Today.

Appearing live, Sheen told Lauer he was diagnosed with the condition four years ago after suffering a series of debilitating “cluster headaches and migraines.”

He also claimed he was going public with his diagnosis after paying “millions” of dollars in extortion payments to individuals who threatened to reveal his HIV positive status to the media.

Sheen told Lauer he has informed all of his ex-partners of his HIV status.

“Have you, since the time of your diagnosis, told every one of your sexual partners before you had a sexual encounter you were HIV-positive?” Lauer asked.

“Yes, I have,” Sheen replied, adding, “No exceptions.”

Bree Olsen, a 29-year old former porn star who lived with Sheen along with another woman, claims that is untrue.

Olsen appeared on The Howard Stern Show, after promoting it on her Facebook page, claiming that he never told her about his diagnosis.

“I watched, right before I came in here … the interviewer asked him: ‘Was this during the tiger blood thing, is this because of that?’ And he even admittedly said, he’s like: ‘Well, I don’t know if it’s necessarily because of that,’ ” Olson said.

“So he just admitted right in that interview that is the tiger blood time – that’s when I was with him! I was living with him! We were sleeping together every single night.”

During his Today interview Sheen said that since he was diagnosed he had only had unprotected sex with two women, who were both “warned ahead of time” and under the care of his doctor.

Olson lived with Sheen in 2011 as one of the “goddesses” in his Los Angeles home following his public meltdown and firing from Two and a Half Men.

Olson said there were times the two didn’t use condoms at all and at other times he insisted on using a lambskin condom.

“You know, this is once I’m now living with him, he’s my live-in boyfriend. And again, stupid on me for not us both getting tested, but I feel a lot people make this mistake,” she said. “You have a live-in boyfriend, what’s the chances … that you both went and got tested before doing a move-in, live-in situation with one another.”

She told Stern she only learnt Sheen had HIV “right along with everyone else. Three days ago.”

“ I started getting calls—it was right when everything happened in Paris. “ she said Fox “ I wanted to blow it off [thinking], ‘Oh, this is just another Charlie thing,’”