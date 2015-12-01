She was 17, he was 48. And now Ricky Nixon gets to tell the world all about it.

“Winner winner ChickenDinner can fully publish yeeesssssssss … Toot Toot!!!”

That’s what Ricky Nixon tweeted when he found out that a judge ruled he could publish his tell-all autobiography, My Side, about Kim Duthie.

This digital high-five came shortly after his jubilant fist pumping on the street outside the court where the case was heard.

Nixon is happy. He can print his self-published book, which purports to tell “the truth that only family and close friends knew”.

Nixon had seen off an attempt by a woman named Kim Duthie to prevent the publishing of the book, which she says cast her as a “slut and a prostitute” and a “seductress”.

Duthie was just 17 when she came to the nation’s attention. She shared images of several players (including Nixon’s client Nick Riewoldt) in their underwear, earning her the factual but sleazy nickname, ‘The St Kilda School Girl’. Not long after her first revelations, she released an image of famed football player agent, Nixon. In the photo, Nixon was wearing striped undies and kneeling on a bed. The implications seemed clear, but Duthie left it in no doubt: She claimed that she and Nixon had sex and did drugs together.

Nixon at the time admitted to visiting the girl on three occasions at her hotel (including on Valentine’s Day) and giving her alcohol. Duthie said that they were having an affair, though she claimed to not know that Nixon was married.

Then in a bizarre twist, Duthie went on TV and said that she had made it all up: She and Nixon had never had sex and had never done drugs together (Duthie has subsequently said that Nixon had paid her $500 to make the public retraction, and promised her even more.)

Watch the interview when Kim Duthie retracted her story on The Project:

In My Side, Dixon has now written his own truth. Among other things, he says that Duthrie drugged him by forcing a drink on him that she had spiked, after he drove her to a CBD hotel.

He wrote in his affidavit filed as part of his most recent court case,

“When I arrived at the hotel room I remember her insisting I have something to drink. So I did. Unfortunately, something laced with GBH, a liquid drug where the taste can be hidden by fruit juice, makes you lose control of your inhibitions. “I kept saying, ‘I don’t want a drink.’ But she kept thrusting them at me.”

He denied that he and Duthie had ever had sex, and claimed that they had never taken drugs together.

As part of her request for the court to supress the chapters of his book that relate to her (she is not named directly), Duthie has told a very different story.

She says that they were intimate and he gave her drugs:

“He arranged for a taxi to pick me up and bring me to his holiday home … I spent the night with him. We had intimate relations. We went back to a hotel room in Little Collins St, Melbourne. We spent the night together in this hotel room during which time Nixon produced a bag of cocaine which he ingested and which he invited me to ingest. We had intimate relations.”

She says that during this period she was very confused and did things that she regrets, including sharing the naked pictures of St Kilda players.

Duthie also claims that Nixon abused her physically and verbally: