Shaun Wood played Kate Ritchie’s brother on Home and Away. Here’s what his life looks like now.

It seems like just yesterday I was rushing home to get my homework done before switching on the telly to catch the latest episode of Home and Away.

The iconic Aussie show has been on-air since 1988, so it really feels like we’ve grown up with the residents of Summer Bay.

And yes, I feel really, very old writing that sentence.

While we still see the likes of Kate Ritchie and Ada Nicodemou in the spotlight, there are plenty of actors who played pivotal characters that has got us wondering, "where the flamin’ heck are they now?” (Sorry, that’s the best and only Alf impression I will make you suffer through).

Back in 1992 we were introduced to Christopher Fletcher, the younger brother of Kate Ritchie’s character, Sally Fletcher. For six years actor, Shaun Wood, played the part of a tow-headed grommet living his life in the bay.

After Wood finished up his role on Home and Away, he seemed to disappear. But 25 years on, he's resurfaced.