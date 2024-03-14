Sharon Stone made a shocking allegation. Billy Baldwin responded in the worst way possible.

Sharon Stone has finally named the producer who she claims suggested she have sex with her co-star Billy Baldwin in the 1993 film Silver.

In a new interview with Louis Theroux, she said it was Robert Evans, a former Paramount Pictures chief, who died in 2019 aged 89.

"They expected me to bring home another giant smash hit (after Basic Instinct) and they gave me casting approval, and they gave me all these approvals," the actor said on The Louis Theroux Podcast earlier this week.

"But then when it came time for me to do it, they told me it was a vanity deal and I couldn't have my approvals."

Stone continued, "Then they started to try to blame me for their mistakes, and they made terrible mistakes in the way that they hired directors and cast."

Video via GQ.

It was after this that the actor says Evans, who was unimpressed by Baldwin's performance during a steamy sex scene, invited Stone to his office where he told her to have sex with her co-star off set.

"He's running around his office in sunglasses explaining to me that... I should sleep with Billy Baldwin because if I slept with Billy Baldwin, Billy Baldwin's performance would get better," she recalled. "And we needed Billy to get better in the movie because that was the problem."