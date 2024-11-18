Sharon Horgan fell pregnant months after meeting her future husband. It inspired one of her biggest shows.

Sharon Horgan is back with a vengeance in Bad Sisters Season 2, and fans couldn't be more excited to see what her sharp wit and razor-honed storytelling have in store.

The dark comedy, which follows the complex dynamics of a tight-knit group of sisters, is returning and promises even more twists, drama, and tears.

Horgan's magnetic roles and incredible storytelling have often left many wondering about what her personal life looks like. For Horgan, life has certainly had its challenges.

Watch the trailer for Bad Sisters season 2. Article continues after video.



Video via Apple TV+

Horgan married businessman Jeremy Rainbird in 2005. They share two daughters, Sadhbh and Amer, now 16 and 20.

In 2019, after 14 years of marriage, Horgan and Rainbird called it quits.

Since then, Horgan has spoken openly about the difficulties of divorce and what her life looks like now.

"I found it scary at first, but it's just about learning to do things in a slightly different way," she told Red Magazine in 2023. "Everything I was relying on another person for, I was then able — for the most part — to teach myself.