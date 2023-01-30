A 'Twilight romance' and death threats: What you need to know about Survivor's Sharni Vinson.

The actress comes from three generations of dancers, and has been dancing since she was a baby. But the gruelling production schedule meant she had to give dancing up.

“It felt like something was missing from my life,” she told the magazine.

When she left Summer Bay, Vinson decided to refocus on her dancing career.

Her accent helped her land her biggest US role.

This focus, alongside a move to LA, did wonders for Vinson’s career.

She got cast in a leading role in Step Up 3D against thousands of other hopefuls in New York City.

The film made $159.2 million USD at the box office, making it the most successful film in the franchise.

It seems being an Australian helped Vinson stand out in auditions and it was even the reason she snagged her next big role in slasher film You’re Next, according to Flicks.

"I prepared an audition as an American and just went in like everybody else. It was at the end of the day when I was in the room that they sort of said 'Can we hear it in your Australian accent because we think that for some reason the Australian accent sounds tough, it just sounds tougher,'" she told the publication.

"And so I said 'sure' and then after doing it in the Australian accent, they just loved it. I feel like it was definitely an advantage."

She dated a Twilight cast member.

Vinson lived every noughties teenager's dream by dating Twilight star Kellan Lutz, who played Emmett Cullen in the movie franchise, between 2011 to 2013.

The pair reportedly met at a reading for Step Up 3D and dated for two years.

"When I met Kellan I hadn't seen any of the movies or read any of the books," she told Insider.