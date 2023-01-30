A 'Twilight romance' and death threats: What you need to know about Survivor's Sharni Vinson.

Sharni Vinson is no stranger to Australian television.
She was a household name in the early noughties when she played Cassie Turner on Home and Away. And now she’s returning to our screens in Survivor: Heros vs Villains, which premieres at 7:30pm on Monday, January 30, on Channel Ten.
Check out Sharni in the trailer for Survivor: Heros vs. Villains. Post continues below.
Here’s what Vinson’s been up to since her troubled teen days on Australia’s biggest soap:
Sharni Vinson’s time on Home & Away was not ideal.
Vinson originally auditioned for the role of Martha on Home and Away, eventually played by Jodi Gordon, before getting cast as 16-year-old Cassie when she was 22.
In 2006, Vinson was nominated for ‘Most Popular New Female Talent’ at the Logies for the role.
While her career was on the rise, Vinson has since spoken to New Idea about the sacrifices she had to make to play the role.