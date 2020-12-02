Sharni Vinson played Cassie on Home and Away. This is what her life looks like now.

Sharni Vinson has a face you'll remember.

The Australian actress played Cassie Turner on Home and Away for four years and then appeared in various feature films including Step Up 3D and You're Next.

Vinson grew up in Cronulla, Sydney. She had an active childhood, playing various sports and dancing.

When she was 12, she started studying at the Brent Street School of Performing Arts in Sydney.

"I began dance at a very early age and come from three generations of musical theatre performers. I studied ballet for many years and then jazz, modern and hip-hop. I also studied acrobatics and martial arts," she told Elle in 2013.

At 17, Vinson was introduced to the entertainment industry for the first time.

She and three other girls were grouped together to perform in a pop girl group called Firefox IV. But the group's first and only single titled 'Roses' failed to cut through and the group broke up soon after.

After the pop group split, Vinson made her acting debut playing various minor roles on Home and Away. In those roles, the casting agents became so impressed with her that they requested she plays a series regular.

Vinson originally auditioned to play the role of Martha MacKenzie but instead landed the part of Cassie Turner; an independent yet troubled teenager.