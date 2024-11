Warne later wrote about the split in his memoir No Spin: "We agreed it was over, for good this time. 'So what are we going to do?' I asked. 'How do we tell the kids again?'"

Even after parting ways, Hurley and Warne kept a strong friendship. They were committed to staying connected to their kids, and the two families continued to share a bond.

In 2020, Warne told The Mirror, "We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other, and our kids get along great."

On his show A Week With Warnie, Warne admitted he was "quite sad it's over" because Liz is "a wonderful person" that he "cares about deeply."

Heartbreak and healing.

When Warne passed away in his Thai villa in March 2022 at the age of just 52, Hurley was devastated.

She posted a moving tribute on Instagram: "I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved Lionheart."

