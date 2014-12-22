Co-sleeping has another bad side effect.

However, as noted by Dr. Maartje Luijk, co-author of the paper, the situation may not be as cut and dry as it sounds.

She says in the Medical News Today article that, "There could be a number of factors at play here. For example, bed-sharing families might be more likely to report wheezing because they are more attentive or aware of their children's breathing. Alternatively, families might perceive wheezing as problematic and as something that could lead to sleep problems, which might in turn elicit bed-sharing to better monitor these problems. More research is needed to identify the factors that may impact on the development of asthma through bed-sharing."

So really, parents of children who display symptoms of breathing difficulties and wheezing may elect to sleep in the same bed as their child out of concern, rather than habit.

Associate Editor of the European Respiratory Journal Dr. Claudia Kuehni told the Medical News Today that the study was unique from others as, "It does not content itself with showing that putative risk factors and health outcome are associated (which means only that they occur more often together than would be expected by chance). Rather, the authors investigate temporal relationships to find out if the risk factor, here bed-sharing, might affect the health outcome, in our example asthma."

I know as a mother of two young boys I often find myself sneaking into their beds when they're ill. Neither of my children have asthma but I can fully appreciate the concern that parents of asthmatic children have, especially during the night. I know that it gives me peace of mind knowing I'm right there, listening to their breathing when they're sick so I can absolutely understand a heightened reported rate of co-sleeping parents of asthmatic children.

