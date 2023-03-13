Should we stop 'sharenting'? The movement to protect kids from oversharing parents.

France may be the first country to ban parents from sharing images of their kids on social media in order to protect children's rights to their own images.
Politicians from president Emmanuel Macron's party have put forward a bill that aims to protect kids' privacy. Meaning the end may well be in sight for many 'mumfluencer' and parenting content creators across all social media platforms.
"On average, children have 1,300 photos of themselves circulating on social media platforms before the age of 13, before they are even allowed to have an account," French MP Bruno Studer, who has made a career out of child safety online, said.
Studer also pointed out that half of all photos exchanged on paedophile forums originate from photos innocently posted by families on social media, referring specifically and disturbingly to "naked babies or young girls in gym outfits".
This world-first legislation, which still needs to go through the Senate and another reading before it becomes law, is also backed by Charlotte Caubel, France's junior minister for children.