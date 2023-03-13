Should we stop 'sharenting'? The movement to protect kids from oversharing parents.

"We could suspend the parents' exercise of the right to children's images if they seriously abuse it," Caubel said.

"This is the case for those using the image to make money or boost their own image."

As the kids of parenting influencers, born out of the earliest days of YouTube and Instagram, reach adulthood, we are hearing more about how it feels to have your childhood shared with strangers online.

A Teen Vogue article published late last week features an interview with 'Claire', an anonymous YouTube child star who went from being a toddler to a teen online.

Her face has adorned many pieces of merchandise over the years, and her family's YouTube channel has had over one billion views. Her parents gave up their conventional jobs to manage Claire years ago and they are now very wealthy thanks to all her hard work.

Claire wishes that none of this content existed and when she turns 18, she is considering cutting all contact with her 'stage manager' parents.

"I try not to be resentful but I kind of [am]," Claire told Teen Vogue.

On one occasion, Claire told her dad that she didn’t want to film the videos anymore, and he told her they would have to move out of their house and her parents would have to go back to work, leaving no money for "nice things".

But with no labour laws to protect her, or any idea exactly how much money her parents are keeping for her when she hits adulthood, Claire feels exploited.

She plans to speak out about how social media stardom ruined her childhood and she wants her mum and dad to know that "nothing they do now is going to take back the years of work I had to put in".

The rise of social media child stars and vlogging families such as the LaBrants in the US, who have over 13 million subscribers on YouTube alone, is a relatively new phenomenon. The explosion of this industry via disruptive technology platforms that can make anyone a star, including little kids who unbox their favourite toys for huge audiences, means that lawmakers have struggled to keep up.