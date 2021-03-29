HOLLY WAINWRIGHT: I let my partner take care of our son's birthday party. Here's what happened.

Dog food.

It's all anyone's been talking to me about this week. Probably you, too.

Because this post went viral on Mamamia.

"I asked my husband to take on the mental load of feeding his dog. Here's how it's going."

Watch: If a man lived like a woman for a day. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

It's written by Skye Abraham, and it's excellent. You know that, because you've read it already. And if you haven't, I'll sit here quietly for a moment while you do.

Welcome back.

There's a reason women are reading that story. And reading that story. And passing it around between them. And talking about it, and talking about it.

It's because it's great, and it's incredibly familiar. The "mental load" has become a well-worn phrase, mostly since a French woman called Emma created a perfectly-pitched cartoon called You Should Have Asked, about all the things her partner didn't do, but, you know, totally would have if only Emma had asked.

It's something I've written about a lot, too. But my take on it, which is that, like Skye and the dog, women should just 'strike' more, can be a bit... controversial.

Because what happens when cohabiting women (particularly mothers) in heterosexual relationships stop doing things that need doing?

Well, pretty often, those things just don't get done. Or, sometimes, they get done, but not how you would do them. They get done, but... a bit s**tly.

An example from my own life. With a disclaimer: My partner, Brent, does a LOT in our house. More than me, mostly. And he's ace. But he's also very useful for illustrating this point. Thank you, sir.