Shannen Doherty and Luke Perry shared a 'special kind of love.' Both of their lives were cut short.

Tributes are pouring in for Beverly Hills, 90210, and Charmed actress Shannen Doherty after she lost her nine-year battle with cancer on Saturday, July 13.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced remission after two years of treatment. However, in February 2020, she shared that the cancer had returned and advanced to stage 4, rapidly spreading throughout her body, including her bones.

By 2023, surgery was necessary as she had developed a brain tumour.

Speaking to People in 2023, Doherty said, "I'm not done with living. I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better.

"I'm just not — I’m not done... I don't want to die."

Despite the toll the cancer was taking on her body, Doherty continued to work until the very end and even helped raise money for cancer research. She was just 53 when she passed.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," she told People.

Now, her former co-stars and those who knew her personally are paying tribute to the life and legacy she has left behind.

Gabrielle Carteris.