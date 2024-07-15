Why Shannen Doherty's final TV scene was so important to her.

The iconic '90s actress Shannen Doherty has died, after living with cancer for nine years.

As her friends and acting colleagues rush to offer their touching tributes, fans of the Charmed star are looking back at the last scene she ever filmed for a TV show back in 2019.

The actress did appear in the movie List of a Lifetime in 2021 but in a tragic turn of events, the final TV cameo Doherty ever made was a tribute to Luke Perry, one of her oldest friends who she met in Beverly Hills, 90210.

On March 4, 2019, Perry died of a stroke at the age of 52 — just one year younger than Doherty at the age she passed away.

At the time, Perry was playing Archie's father Fred on Riverdale. The series dedicating an hour-long, standalone episode to the actor and his character's sudden death in season four. And the creators recruited his longtime pal, Doherty, to make the moment extra meaningful.

In October 2019, the episode aired with Shannen playing the woman who was with Luke's character when he died. Fred died in a hit-and-run accident, with his final act saving Doherty's character from being hit by the car.

Shannen's character visits Archie and his friends to describe his father's heroism in the moments before his death, as she chokes back tears.

Watch the touching moment.