Shannen Doherty wasn't afraid of death, but she was not done with living.

Shannen Doherty wasn't afraid of death because she knew where she was going and "the people I am going to see," she told People just seven months ago.

The 90210 actor died over the weekend after a years-long battle with cancer.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, publically sharing about her treatment of the disease, which recurred in 2019 as metastatic Stage 4. In 2023, she had a brain tumour removed and revealed that the cancer had spread to her bones.

"I think I would be afraid of death if I wasn't a good person, but I am," she told People but added, "I am not done with life, I am not done with living. I am not done with loving, I am not done with creating."

Her publicist confirmed the news of her death in a statement given to People magazine, which read, "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease."

The 53-year-old was best known for portraying Brenda Walsh on the hit 1990s TV show Beverley Hills, 90210.

Her character was an honour roll student from Minnesota who struggled to fit in with her classmates in the wealthy zip code, getting herself into a love triangle with Dylan McKay (Luke Perry) and Kelly Taylor (Jennie Garth).

Doherty (front right in blue) with the cast of 90210. Image: Mikel Roberts/Getty.